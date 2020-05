A neighbor tells Newswatch 16 that he heard a couple of explosions during the fire in Lehman Township.

Flames damaged a home Saturday afternoon in Luzerne County.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Overbrook Road near Shavertown.

A neighbor tells Newswatch 16 that he heard a couple of explosions.

Crews tell us the heavy winds caused some challenges while they were fighting the fire.

No one was hurt.