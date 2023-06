The building on West Ross Street caught fire Thursday morning.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in Luzerne County Thursday morning.

According to the deputy chief, the fire started around 10:15 a.m. on West Ross Street in Wilkes-Barre.

A mail carrier called in the fire.

Firefighters contained the fire to one room on the third floor.

Two people were displaced.

There is no word on the cause.