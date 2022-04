Two homes in Freeland were damaged by flames Friday morning.

FREELAND, Pa. — Crews battled a fire at two homes in Luzerne County on Friday morning.

The fire started just after 10 a.m. in a double-block house on Ridge Street in Freeland. The fire spread to a vacant double-block home next door.

A teen had to be rescued from the second floor.

Seven people are being helped by the Red Cross.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause has not been determined.