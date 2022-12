The place in Huntington Township was destroyed in the blaze on Monday morning.

HUNTINGTON MILLS, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County Monday morning.

It started around 10 a.m. on Cann Road in Huntington Township, near Huntington Mills.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

This is the same property Newswatch 16 was at earlier this year when the ponds on the property were drained by law enforcement.