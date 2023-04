A fire in the kitchen forced twelve people from their home Wednesday night.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Twelve people were forced from their homes after a fire in Hazleton.

It broke out around 9:30 Wednesday night at a duplex on Peace Street.

The fire chief says a cooking mishap started the fire.

Everyone made it out ok.

The Red Cross is helping the people displaced by that fire in Hazleton.