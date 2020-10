Flames lit up the night sky and smoke could be seen for miles from the fire in Pittston Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire broke out at a mobile home Friday night in Luzerne County.

It sparked at the place along Decker Lane in Pittston Township just after 8:00.

Firefighters battled through the heavy smoke and flames but ultimately the residence is a complete loss.

Flames damaged a neighboring home's exterior as well.

No one was home at the time the fire started.