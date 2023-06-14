Fire destroys home in Luzerne County

Multiple crews responded to the fire in Salem Township.

SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — Crews were on the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in Luzerne County.

The call went out around 5 p.m. for a structure fire just off Bowers Road.

Multiple crews responded to the fully engulfed home.

So far no word on injuries or what started the fire.

