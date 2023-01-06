Fire destroys home in Luzerne County

No word on if anyone was hurt or what may have started the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOCANAQUA, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County.

Flames enveloped the house along Main Street around 2:30 p.m.

Flames were shooting out of the windows and roof of the home.

No word on if anyone was hurt or what may have started the fire.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.