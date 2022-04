Flames broke out around 11 p.m. inside the Eagle Rock housing development.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Luzerne County Friday night.

The fire broke out at the place inside the Eagle Rock housing development in Black Creek Township around 11 p.m.

The blaze spread to the woods around the home.

Everyone who lived there made it out okay.

That fire is still under investigation in Luzerne County.