Fire department hosts open house in Luzerne County

The open house ran from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Drums.

DRUMS, Pa. — A fire department in Luzerne County welcomed the community to check out all that they do.

The Valley Regional Fire Company in Drums hosted an open house Sunday afternoon.

People could watch firemen perform duties separate from fighting fires, like cutting open cars and repelling down buildings.

The fire department hosts the event not only to engage with the community but also to help with recruitment.

"A lot of areas are having to either combine with other firehouses, so for us, its really just engaging with the community, start with younger age students, and getting intertwined with them," said Jared Menghini, President.

Folks could also get a demonstration on fire hoses in Luzerne County.