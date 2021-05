The residents of two apartments on Scott Street got out safely after the fire started Wednesday morning.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Four people were driven from their homes by fire in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 9 a.m. in the apartment building on Scott Street.

Heavy flames were coming from the back of the building when firefighters arrived. They were unable to use a ladder truck because of power lines.

The residents in two apartments got out safely.