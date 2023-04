Flames broke out around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night along the 1600 block of West 8th Street in Kingston Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged a vacant home in Luzerne County.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night along the 1600 block of West 8th Street in Kingston Township.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly. No injuries were reported.

The home sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

Officials say the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.