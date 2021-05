Flames broke out just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames forced employees and customers from McDonald's in Wilkes-Barre Township on Saturday.

Fire officials say flames broke out just after 4 p.m. along Kidder Street.

Seven workers were inside at the time but everyone got out safely.

Fire crews say they found the fire in the roof, but the investigation into the cause remains ongoing.