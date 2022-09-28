Fire damages kielbasa shop in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A fire damaged a kielbasa shop early Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.
The flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. at Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi along East Union Street in Nanticoke.
According to the owner of the shop, his son was cooking kielbasa for the Bloomsburg Fair, where they have a stand.
The owner says there was a smoker issue in the kitchen. He made it out safely.
The flames spread to three other buildings. Another person was inside one of those buildings and made it out safely.
