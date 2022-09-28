Fire damages kielbasa shop in Nanticoke

Flames tore through a kielbasa shop early Wednesday morning in Nanticoke.

Example video title will go here for this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A fire damaged a kielbasa shop early Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.

The flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. at Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi along East Union Street in Nanticoke.

According to the owner of the shop, his son was cooking kielbasa for the Bloomsburg Fair, where they have a stand.

The owner says there was a smoker issue in the kitchen. He made it out safely.

The flames spread to three other buildings. Another person was inside one of those buildings and made it out safely.