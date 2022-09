Fire at a home last night has woman shaken up

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Crews battled a smokey fire Thursday night in Wilkes-Barre.

The flames broke out just after 11:00 at a home on Wyoming Street.

Authorities say the woman who was inside the home is doing ok.

There is still no word on what may have started that fire.