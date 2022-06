Flames broke out just before 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Crews responded to the home in the 1300 block of Scott Street just before 7 p.m. and worked to put out the fire.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 that the house has been empty for years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation in Wilkes-Barre.