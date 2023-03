Flames broke out shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday night along Courtright Avenue in the city.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in Wilkes-Barre just before 6 p.m. Saturday night.

That's when fire crews were called to a home on Courtright Avenue to fight the fire.

The fire was knocked down after about an hour. People who lived in the home are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation in Luzerne County.