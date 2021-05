The place in Exeter caught fire just before 2 p.m. Monday.

EXETER, Pa. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Luzerne County Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home on Grant Street in Exeter before 2 p.m.

Firefighters say three people were inside at the time they all got out safely and are being checked out at a hospital.

Firefighters think the flames started in the basement