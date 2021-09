Fire crews were called to North Lehigh Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — Storms are being blamed for a fire in the Back Mountain of Luzerne County.

A neighbor tells us the home on North Lehigh Street in Shavertown was struck by lightning.

Fire crews were called around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived flames were shooting from the roof of the home.