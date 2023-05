Flames broke out around 10 a.m. Monday along Rocky Glen Road in Black Creek Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire damaged a home Monday morning in Black Creek Township near Sugarloaf.

The place along Rocky Glen Road caught fire around 10 a.m.

No one was injured, but four people and three dogs are now without a place to stay.

Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen.

The cause is under investigation.