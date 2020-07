Flames damaged the upstairs floor, while water and smoke damaged the lower level of the Freeland duplex.

FREELAND, Pa. — Fire crews taking part in a training activity had to quickly respond to a real-life fire just minutes away.

Officials said the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a duplex along the 700 block of Ridge Street.

Flames damaged the upstairs floor, while water and smoke damaged the lower level.

No one was injured and the fire was ruled as accidental.