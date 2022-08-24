Fire damages home in Luzerne County

Officials say everyone inside at the time made it out OK.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are working to determine what led to a fire in Luzerne County.

Fire crews responded to the home along Chestnut Street in Hanover Township around noon.

A neighbor named Henry says he was working from home when he saw flames shooting out of the front of the home.

"By the time I came out, it was already engulfed in flames. The flames were shooting out of the top and the side. Within moments fire engines were here," Henry said.

Fire crews from Nanticoke and Plymouth were also called in to help knock down the flames.