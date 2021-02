Flames broke out after 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in a part of Luzerne County.

Flames broke at a home along North Cedar Avenue in Hazleton just after 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the wall and got trapped in the ceiling.

One man was home at the time, he was able to make it out safely.

Fire crews say it took about 20 minutes to get the flames under control.