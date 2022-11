Three people had to be checked out after a fire overnight in a garage next to a home in Larksville.

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battled an overnight fire in Luzerne County.

It happened at a home on Mountain Road in Larksville around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Calls came for flames and smoke at a garage next to a home.

Officials say three people went to the hospital to get checked out, but there's no word on their conditions.

A fire marshal will look for a cause.