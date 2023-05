Flames broke out around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon along the 600 block of Locust Street in Hazleton.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A duplex is damaged after a fire in Hazleton.

Crews were called to the place on Locust Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the fire appeared to start on the second floor before spreading to the third.

No one was injured in the fire in Hazleton.