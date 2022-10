No one was injured, but all residents will have to stay elsewhere.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire forced residents out of a children's home in West Hazleton.

Flames sparked around 4:45 p.m. at the United Children's Home on West Madison Avenue in the borough.

Officials believe an electronic device started the fire on the second floor.

The building has smoke and water damage.

