HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Luzerne County.

Flames broke out around 9 p.m. Tuesday night along Boland Ave in Hanover Township.

Officials say the fire started on the second-floor apartment and the building suffered heavy damage.

One person was home when the flames sparked but they got out okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation in Luzerne County.