Flames broke out around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at an apartment above Lee Park Deli along Lee Park Avenue in Hanover Township.

Crews say the fire started in the kitchen of the apartment above Lee Park Deli along Lee Park Avenue in Hanover Township.

The apartment has heavy smoke and water damage but the deli below is fine.

A fire marshal has been called in to determine a cause.