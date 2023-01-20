Flames damage apartment in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — We're learning more at this hour about a fire in Luzerne County.
It took first responders about two hours Friday morning to knock out the flames at the Country Club Apartments in Dallas Township.
Smoke filled up the first-floor apartment leading people to call for help.
Surrounding apartments were quickly evacuated while firefighters worked to find where the fire started.
Firefighters say smoke originated in the ceiling of the first floor.
There was significant charring around the furnace in one of the apartments.
