Flames broke out just after 4 a.m.

SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. — Fire ripped through an apartment building in Luzerne County early Sunday morning.

Crews say the fire broke out at the building on the corner of Main Street and Woodland Road in Sugar Notch just after 4 a.m.

Four people made it out okay.

The flames sparked in the kitchen on the second floor and then spread to the roof.