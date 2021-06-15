Fire crews cleaning up after flames rip through an empty building in Pittston

Neighbors say the former paint store had been unoccupied for years.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Firefighters spent Tuesday morning wetting down what's left of the former Color World building here on West Oak Street in Pittston after a late-night fire.

The first alarm came in around 9:30 p.m. Monday, and firefighters had to deal with a massive amount of flame and heavy smoke coming from the old paint store. Neighbors told Newswatch 16 the building has been empty for years.

Firefighters managed to keep the flames from sweeping down the block, but some adjacent homes and buildings have some heat, smoke, and water damage.

A neighbor was at the fire from the beginning.

"It was crazy I first heard the fire sirens from the firehouse, and I heard the fire trucks coming up the street, and I came out and the building was just completely up in flames," Christian Hayes said.

Some of the houses in the neighborhood were evacuated as a precaution, and power was cut to the neighborhood.

The Pet Zone is next door. There were live animals inside that pet store, and they are all okay, according to the store owner.

The fire happened just off South Main Street, which was closed for hours late Monday night, but South Main Street is back open Tuesday morning.