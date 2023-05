A double-block home was hit by fire early Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Crews were called to a fire in Luzerne County overnight. The double-block home on West Noble Street in Nanticoke caught fire just after 1 a.m.

The fire chief tells us the fire started on the first floor before spreading.

No one was inside at the time, and no one was hurt.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to look for a cause here in Luzerne County.