Fire company hosts electronics recycling event in Luzerne County

There was no cost for recycling the items, but donations were accepted.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A fire company in Luzerne County hosted an E-Cycling Event on Saturday.

The recycling event at Plymouth Fire Company #1 was an opportunity for people to dispose of electronic equipment in a safe, secure, and environmentally friendly manner.

Folks brought their old computers, monitors, cell phones, tablets, copiers, and more to the company along Gaylord Avenue.

There was no cost for recycling, but donations were accepted to help benefit the fire company.

"We just figured it would be a good way to come and raise some funds for us. It could be from anywhere. We've had people here from Mountain Top. We've had people here at Shavertown," said Thomas McTague with the fire company.