Fire company hampered by COVID restrictions

White Haven Fire Company's social club is having difficulty raising money to fund the department's new fire house.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — There is a new home for the White Haven Fire Company.

It is a project that has been years in the making.

"The fire company just went into a huge investment of building a new station so now we have a mortgage, we have utility bills, we have insurance bills. We were previously house in our borough supply facility," said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Dotter.

At the beginning of March, Newswatch 16 showed you how much the new facility was needed.

The fire company barely had room to get into its trucks, and couldn't leave the station quickly or train inside.

"We were counting on using funds from our social club to fund and pay for the mortgage and monthly utility bills and things like that, but with all the restrictions we're cut back on the amount of people we're allowed to serve and with all the food restrictions we're going to continue to try changing things," added Dotter.

Rules and regulations for social clubs are different than they are for bars and restaurants.

White Haven Fire Company, has not been able to do a lot of the things bars and restaurants have been able to do to make up for lost income throughout the pandemic.

"Club licenses are not permitted to sell any kind of alcohol take-out. We cannot sell 6-packs, we cannot sell mixed drinks to go," Dotter explained.

The fire company is trying to remain open and operational by serving meals out of crockpots for its patrons and trying to hold other fundraisers, like cash raffles and its annual catfish derby.

"We have to come up with new ways of doing things and without being open, I don't know how we're going to be able to afford the mortgage for our station," added Dotter.