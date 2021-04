Flames sparked on the first floor and spread throughout the home in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames chased a person from their home Tuesday evening in Luzerne County.

Fire crews responded to the home along Saint Johns Road in Butler Township near Drums.

A deputy chief tells Newswatch 16 the fire started on the first floor and spread to the attic.

No one was home at the time.