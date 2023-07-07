x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Fire breaks out at ATV dealer

Crews were called to Blue Ridge Polaris in Dorrance Township.

More Videos

NUANGOLA, Pa. — First responders in Luzerne County battled a fire at an ATV dealership. 

Crews were called to Blue Ridge Polaris along Blue Ridge Trail in Dorrance Township just before 1 p.m.

Officials say the back portion of the facility is heavily damaged.

The video below was shared with us by Sally Atkinson through Near Me in the WNEP App.

More Videos

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

   

Related Articles

Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscast was like in 1976? Head on over to WNEP's YouTube.

Before You Leave, Check This Out