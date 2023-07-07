Fire breaks out at ATV dealer

Crews were called to Blue Ridge Polaris in Dorrance Township.

NUANGOLA, Pa. — First responders in Luzerne County battled a fire at an ATV dealership.

Crews were called to Blue Ridge Polaris along Blue Ridge Trail in Dorrance Township just before 1 p.m.

Officials say the back portion of the facility is heavily damaged.

The video below was shared with us by Sally Atkinson through Near Me in the WNEP App.

