Fire breaks out at apartment in Luzerne County

WYOMING, Pa. — Crews from all over the Wyoming Valley responded to an apartment fire in Luzerne County.

The fire started in an upstairs apartment on Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming around 12:30 p.m.

The apartment where the fire broke out is above two businesses, including the accounting firm Ray Knaub Company.

The owners had to clear everything out of the business.

There was really no damage other than maybe smoke smell in his offices," said Fire Chief Tom Skilonger, Wyoming Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

The cause is under investigation by a state police fire marshal.