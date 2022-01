Flames broke out around 3 p.m. on Thomas Street near Nanticoke.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters say careless smoking caused a fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County.

Crews were called to the place along Thomas Street near Nanticoke around 3 p.m.

According to officials the fire started in the back of the home and spread up to the attic.

One person who was inside at the time made it out safely.

Firefighters say there is too much damage for anybody to live in the home in Luzerne County.