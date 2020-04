The fire broke out in Edwardsville before 8:30 a.m.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Firefighters were able to quickly douse a fire at a scrapyard in Luzerne County.

The fire started before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Valenti Scrapyard on South Wyoming Avenue in Edwardsville.

Crews were pouring water on the smoky fire when Newswatch 16 arrived. They were also using heavy equipment to move scraps to get access to hot spots.

Firefighter said the flames were knocked down by about 9 a.m.