Fire at funeral home under investigation

Charles L. Cease Funeral Home near Shickshinny was gutted by flames in an overnight fire.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Charles L. Cease Funeral Home and apartments above it, on Reyburn Road in Union Township, was gutted by an overnight fire.

Just after 2 a.m. is when neighbors say they noticed the flames and called 911.

"I saw the house was on fire and I thought what do I do? I said oh I have to alert them so I got my car keys and put my alarm," explained neighbor Cheryl Franklin.

"I looked outside the window and there was just billowing smoke I smelt it in my room and you automatically knew that it was something bad because there were fire trucks lined up from that side of the road all the way to the other side of the road," added neighbor Daniel Dzoch.

Neighbors say crews were there for hours putting out the fire.

A family member said that five people lived in the building; one was sent to the hospital for breathing in too much smoke but is expected to be OK.

The Red Cross is helping them with shelter.

The owner says there were no bodies in the funeral home.

Neighbors have set up a donation fund for the family at the Thomas Food Town grocery store in Shickshinny.

"They are a funeral home, they've been here since I was little, like a baby. They've always dedicated all their time and resources to helping people who have passed away to rest and you can only want to help somebody like that," added Dzoch.