Luzerne County

Fire at book printing plant in Dallas

The fire started just after 6 p.m. Friday night at Offset Paperback Manufacturers in Dallas.

DALLAS, Pa. — Crews battled flames at a book printing manufacturer in Luzerne County Friday night.

Officials say the fire started inside machinery at Offset Paperback Manufacturers along Memorial Highway in Dallas just after 6 p.m.

Crews say this is the third fire this week at the business; the first was earlier this week in a dumpster while the other was in the same room as Friday night's fire. 

No one was injured in Friday night's fire.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

The building in Luzerne County will need to pass inspection before it can reopen.

