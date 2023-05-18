Fine Arts Fiesta returns to Wilkes-Barre

People began to make their way to Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Thursday for the return of the popular festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Fine Arts Fiesta kicked off Thursday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

People made their way to Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre for the return of the popular festival.

This event has been around for 67 years and keeps growing.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 there are ten new artists here this year showcasing their work and they come from near and far to be a part of the fiesta.

"Some of the artists are from all over the country, and people come from all over to see them. One thing we love to hear is 'I was here as a child. Now I'm bringing my children,'" Mary Ann Fedrick said.

The stage here on Public Square will host a free performance of the Spin Doctors Friday at 7 p.m.

The Fine Arts Fiesta runs through Sunday.