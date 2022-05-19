Fine Arts Fiesta returns to Wilkes-Barre

According to its website, the Fine Arts Fiesta is the oldest arts festival in the state. It was founded in 1956.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. —

People are flocking to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre for the return of the Fine Arts Fiesta.

"This is just an awesome show. It's like people wait for this event to happen every year, and they are excited," explains artist Deb Becker.

The event features more than 40 different artists and other vendors, plus art demonstrations and live performances. Last year's festival was scaled back due to the pandemic, so artists are happy to see so many people checking out their creative offerings.

"There is a nice crowd here already on the first day and a full lineup of vendors this year," said Becker. Last year I think there was probably only half of us here."

Take a walk through the square, and you'll find one-of-a-kind pieces for sale and tents of art on display.

Several new artists are participating this year, like Joan and Peter Grimord of Bloomsburg.

"Peter does pen-and-ink drawings of nature, and I do children's books."

"She authors and illustrates them. She does the whole thing, then we publish them," said the Grimords.

With the excitement of opening day in the air, festival-goers say it's good to see the community come together to support the arts. And of course, enjoy some good food.

"People are getting along, usually, nowadays things are sad, but now more people are coming out to enjoy the weather, listen to music, and all that," said Kevin Placencio of Wilkes-Barre.

"I like to eat the good food they have here. My favorite is the pickles. And I like to listen to the music, there are dancers, everything! Plus the artwork," said Courtney Dierolf of Larksville.

The Fine Arts Fiesta will be in Public Square in Wilkes-Barre through Sunday.

Fiesta 2022 is open for business, in Full Color! Come join us on Public Square now through Sunday! See you there! Posted by Fine Arts Fiesta on Thursday, May 19, 2022