Offering support at Autism Awareness Walk

For many, attending a charity walk may be about raising money, awareness, or even a special reason to exercise but for some, this walk was also about offering help.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORTY FORT, Pa. — Fun and games were not the only thing creating reasons to smile at the 16th Annual Autism Awareness Nepa Walk and Resource Fair on Sunday in Forty Fort.

As the sun shined on more than two dozen vendors offering available resources to families.

"There is a lot of people here. I'm happy with the turnout. The weather's beautiful. It's a nice sunny day. And I think it's important that the community come out we celebrate our differences and promote inclusion," said Tiffany Saldi, Speech Language Pathologist, Merakey.

For many parents, these opportunities for help and support is what sparks joy.

"The kids can go around to all the different tables. They love the free gear. But for parents, it's more like the resources we want to see what new organizations have popped up. What new benefits can we give to our kids," said Megan Jardine, Plymouth.

"It's nice to see so many people out in so many different organizations that help out people like Oliver," said Anthony Pizano, Clarks Summit.

The exercise from the event's walk on the levee trail was just a bonus.

"I've been doing it for 16 years. I love it. I love getting out and exercising," said Charles McGroarty, Wyoming.

Family's tell Newswatch 16 they are impressed with how many people showed up for the walk this year and say a turnout like this gives them a sense of community.

"They can come out and if their kid has a meltdown, guess what? They're accepted. We're all in it; we're going to stay; come on down; it's fine," said Megan.

For some, coming to an event like this and being introduced to resources available to families with children with autism has been life-changing.

"My son wasn't talking at three years old. And if you saw him now, he's in Special Olympics. He's part of SAFE. I mean, we're doing everything in the community. You pretty much see our faces everywhere. And we just enjoy it so much," added Megan.

To learn more about Autism Awareness NEPA and the organizations it works with in the community, click here.