Finalists named for Luzerne County Manager

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Public interviews were held for Luzerne County Manager.

All three finalists answered how they would deal with budgets and employees.

The finalists are Romilda Crocamo, who served as Acting County Manager from July 2021 to May 2022.

William McIntosh is an engineer for the county and manager of the Building and Grounds Department.

And Fred Rosencrans, the Executive Director of Luzerne County's 911 Communications Center since 2014.