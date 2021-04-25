Final farewell for Deputy Fire Chief in Nanticoke

Jay Munson was a firefighter for 42 years.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A final farewell was held for a long-time first responder in Luzerne County on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Jay Munson of the Nanticoke Fire Department passed away earlier this month at the age of 63.

Munson spent 42 of those years as a firefighter, starting as a volunteer in 1978 with Lape Hose Company 2. He was sworn in as a deputy chief for the Nanticoke Fire Department back in 2004.