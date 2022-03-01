Filling up on Fat Tuesday keeps bakery busy

Customers at Sanitary Bakery in Nanticoke enjoyed the Mardi Gras treats on Tuesday.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — The line was through the door at Sanitary Bakery in Nanticoke with folks looking to grab their Fat Tuesday treats.

"Paczki, my dad sent me for some paczki," said Cassandra Carannante of Nanticoke.

"Their cakes and everything is fabulous. Well, I really like everything. I like the fastnachts, I like the whipped cream cakes, and I like the hot cross buns. Everything is very good," said Maryann Shemanski of Glen Lyon.

"This is the place for the paczki out here unless you make your own, and unfortunately, I don't make my own right now," said Stephen Geist of Dallas. "Also, I had court, so it was kind of nice and easy to coordinate. Go to court over at Judge Whittaker and then come over here."

By midday, the staff at the bakery tells Newswatch 16 they were almost sold out of some of the favorites.

Some return customers like Maryann Shemanski got back just in time.

"This is my second time back. My husband and I got a few of them this morning, and then I want to take some for my sister-in-law down in Benton," she explained.

Customers tell Newswatch 16 they have many reasons to stop by the bakery in the middle of the day.

"Because you want to, well, because you can. It's tradition. You want to keep yourself fat," joked Geist.

For some, this trip goes beyond tradition.

"To help small businesses for sure," said Carannante."Because the way the world is now, you got to keep them alive."

Whatever the reason for the visit, customers tell us they were leaving here happy.