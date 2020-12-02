Fighting to save the Culvert Street Bridge

The passion of residents failed to convince elected officials as the Ashley borough council voted to move forward with plans to demolish the Culvert Street bridge.

ASHLEY, Pa. — It was a heated borough meeting in Luzerne County Tuesday, all over a community's efforts to save an old railroad bridge.

But the passion of residents failed to convince elected officials; Ashley borough council voted to move forward with plans to demolish the Culvert Street bridge.

A continuous stream of shouting matches erupted inside the Ashley borough building.

Residents from the Patch section of Ashley battled it out with some council members to save the Culvert Street bridge that sits over the only access road into the tucked away neighborhood.

Council had to decide whether to save it by buying it from the Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority for a dollar; otherwise the authority is set to tear it down.

The Patch community has been raising funds to take over the care and liability of the bridge if council bought it.

“We`ve raised thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars. It could be done if we pulled together as one and stopped arguing over it,” said resident Jennifer Heller.

Heller brought a map showing the possible development of warehouses just behind the Patch.

Big trucks can't get into this neighborhood as long as the bridge is standing.

Some residents feel if the bridge is removed, the trucks won't be far behind.