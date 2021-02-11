Few polling place problems reported in Luzerne County

During the primary election, issues with voting machines and ballots plagued several precincts in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — At first glance, it looked like there were just as many voters in West Pittston as there are campaign signs

But these are folks volunteering for candidates, asking for votes for local elections that some voters here say are as important as any other election.

"If you want to affect the change in this country, this is the only way you can do it without causing a lot of upheaval like what's going on in the country now," Tom Reilly said, adding that he hopes his vote and others make a difference.

"Because I'm tired of the situation that I've been listening to for the last 10 months."

Candidates and volunteers created a crowd in Exeter too. Some voters said it's the borough election that matters most to them.

"I like to council, the other ones, the judges, whatever," Joe Mizenko said.

Big races in Luzerne County include two open judge seats, county council, and many local offices.

In Kingston, volunteers said if you're not taking part in what's happening on Election Day, you're missing out