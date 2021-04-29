Festival is a sign of hope in Luzerne County

The Cherry Blossom Food and Fun Festival, scheduled for this weekend, is giving hope to food and ride vendors.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Carnival rides are set up at a parking lot on Blackman Street in Wilkes-Barre Township.

It's something festival vendors say they haven't seen in a very long time.

"Last summer was a total bust, no fairs no festivals," said Tony Thomas of Tony Thomas' Catering. "The fire companies around the area helped us out by letting us set up on their lots. But they got a nice percentage from us. Also, we help them, they helped us because they didn't have any carnivals or bazaars, and even the church groups and how bizarre is last year, so everybody was hurt."

To help vendors and Skateaway, which had to close for eight months during the pandemic, vendors have teamed up to hold a Cherry Blossom Food and Fun Festival this weekend, Friday to Sunday 11 a.m. to dusk.

"There's something for everyone and something for me, and the sponsors and all my customers who have been phoning me about when they can have some good Caribbean food, you know, so this would be a plus for me, and the customers," said Sammy James who has a mobile food truck Sammy's Caribbean Food.

Some vendors say they weren't sure whether or not they would make it through the last year, but seeing sights like this and all the rides gives them hope.

"If we were stopped the rest of this year, there would be 20 or 30 companies out of business," said Thomas.

"I did rely on my faith, a lot last year, you know, the Lord is always provided for us, you know, no matter how we take it, and I'm blessed. And I'm thankful," added James.